BTS flight info leak controversy: Airline employee and 2 accomplices prosecuted for illegally selling travel details

A major privacy violation involving the illegal distribution of flight information for BTS and other top celebrities has led to formal charges against multiple individuals. On July 22, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Cyber Investigation Unit confirmed that three individuals have been referred to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.

Among them is a foreign airline employee, identified as Mr. A. They face charges for breaching the Information and Communications Network Act, as well as other laws related to unauthorized access and data misuse.

Airline staff leaked K-pop stars' flight info for profit

Authorities allege that Mr. A, using his insider position at a foreign airline, unlawfully accessed confidential travel details of A-list celebrities. They include globally recognized K-pop acts. He reportedly passed the sensitive information to brokers instead of safeguarding it. In return, he received large sums of money, totaling tens of millions of KRW.

These brokers then created a network of illegal distribution. They spread the data via encrypted messaging apps, open group chats, and even through social media direct messages. The information was primarily sold to obsessive fans, often referred to as "sasaengs." These individuals seek out extreme and invasive methods to get close to their favorite stars.

The dangers of leaked flight data

The unauthorized release of celebrity flight details has long been a disturbing issue in the K-pop industry. Once this information was leaked, sasaeng fans have been known to book seats on the same flights. They try to interact with idols mid-air, or crowd airport terminals to stalk them upon arrival.

In more severe cases, fans have tampered with in-flight services by altering idols' meal preferences, switching their assigned seats, or even cancelling their bookings entirely. These actions not only disrupt artists' tightly managed schedules but also compromise the safety and comfort of everyone on board.

HYBE cracks down on BTS flight leaks with task force

Recognizing the growing severity of the problem, BTS' agency, HYBE, took decisive action in 2023 by launching a dedicated internal task force. The team's goal was to identify the root cause of these leaks and hold those responsible accountable.

HYBE's investigation led them to identify several social media accounts actively engaged in the sale and promotion of leaked flight details. They compiled digital evidence, including financial transaction logs, chat histories, and user ID data. This information was then submitted directly to the law enforcement authorities. Their cooperation played a crucial role in accelerating the investigation.

How the authorities traced the leak

Thanks to the detailed information provided by HYBE, investigators were able to trace the source of the leak back to Mr. A. Surveillance of his digital activity and financial records revealed how the illicit operation was carried out. The police identified the roles of each co-conspirator and how the profits were split. They also uncovered which platforms were used to disseminate the information.

Mr. A was arrested in February of this year, followed by two other individuals in March. All three have now been formally referred for prosecution. It's a major step toward legal accountability in the ongoing fight against celebrity privacy breaches.

