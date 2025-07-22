Gwyneth Paltrow Slams Ex Brad Pitt in New Biography, Says She Was ‘Better Educated, More Sophisticated’ Than the Actor

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt’s relationship was the talk of the town back in the '90s. While the duo split up after just four years of being together, the actress swallowed the breakup pill with great difficulty.

In Gwyneth: The Biography, the author, Amy Odell, wrote about the Ironman star’s frustration as she got to know about Pitt marrying the Friends star, Jennifer Aniston.

The actress allegedly admitted to her friend that she was upset that Pitt had tied the knot with Aniston and also went on to call him a “sack of s***.”

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt’s relationship timeline

The author, Amy Odell, mentioned in the actress’ biography that Paltrow and Pitt first met each other in 1993, on the sets of Se7en. According to the reports, Pitt suggested to the makers that Gwyneth would look great with him onscreen.

As the duo started interacting more, they fell in love and went on to become the “IT” couple of Hollywood.

The pair dated for a while and got engaged in 1996. While things were looking good on the surface, the actress had her doubts about the relationship early on.

In the year of her engagement with the Fight Club star, she “expressed doubts to a crew member (while making the 1996 film Emma) that Pitt was right for her and admitted she had a crush on Hugh Grant."

Opening up about the differences between the Shakespeare in Love actress and Pitt, Odell wrote, "He was brought up very religious, in Missouri. It's just a very different world from hers, growing up in Manhattan, going to Spence. I think she thought he wasn't sophisticated enough for her.”

She further added, "She thought she was smarter, better educated, and more sophisticated."

The duo parted ways in 1997.

Brad Pitt’s marriage to Jennifer Aniston affected Gwyneth Paltrow

Pitt soon began to date Jennifer Aniston. The couple got engaged in 1999 and married a year later. While the fans of the actress and the Mr. and Mrs. Smith star were happy about them being together, it wasn’t the case with Paltrow.

When in a September 2000 interview, the Marvel star was asked about her feelings over Wolfs star and Aniston's wedding, the actress said, "I can’t comment on this kind of thing.”

However, an excerpt from the book reads, “In reality, Gwyneth confided to friends that she’d felt sad when she learned they were getting married. (She was also fond of telling them that Brad 'has terrible taste in women')."

During one of the business meetings with Estee Lauder, the actress went on to describe her ex-partner as “dumber than a sack of s--t.”

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston filed for divorce after five years.

