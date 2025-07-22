General Hospital Recap, July 21 Episode: Brook Lynn Explodes After Lois Crashes Live TV Segment

General Hospital aired a revealing episode on Monday, July 21, filled with tense confrontations, secret missions, and a surprising firing. The drama revolved around Brook Lynn’s unexpected clash with Lois, hints of Britt’s return, and Josslyn’s secret assignment with the WSB.

Meanwhile, Jason followed a mysterious woman in Paris who looked like Britt, and Carly spent more time with Brennan by the pool.

Brook Lynn fires Lois after on-air surprise

Brook Lynn appeared on the Home and Heart show for a live segment, but didn’t expect Lois to join her mid-broadcast. Lucy had led Lois to believe Brook Lynn was aware of the plan.

While Brook Lynn kept things professional on camera, she confronted Lois once the segment ended. Furious over the ambush, she fired her mother on the spot and stormed off. She also threatened Lucy for her role in the setup.

Josslyn’s secret assignment revealed

In Anna’s office, she and Dante discussed Josslyn’s recent activities. Anna confirmed that Josslyn was working for the WSB and suspected that Brennan fast-tracked her involvement in the Henry Dalton mission. They believed her Easter Island trip had secretly been part of her training.

While Dante was worried about Josslyn’s safety, Anna insisted they couldn’t inform Carly. Dante reminded Anna of her own past and asked whether she would have wanted someone to protect her as a young recruit.

At the Metro Court pool, Brennan surprised Carly by booking it for a private gathering. The two shared drinks and talked about Sasha and Daisy’s ongoing situation. Brennan told Carly she could rely on him, even if he could only offer emotional support. They appeared to grow closer during the conversation.

Jason sees a familiar face in Paris

At the airport in Paris, Jason tried to catch a flight with a woman who looked like Britt but was denied. On his own plane, he remembered key moments with Britt, including their romance and her disappointment when he decided to marry Carly.

Meanwhile, the woman who resembled Britt was shown arriving in Dubrovnik, Croatia. Vaughn later informed Josslyn that this was the courier’s next destination after Paris, tying it into her WSB assignment.

Back at the WSB office, Josslyn complained to Vaughn about Brennan dating her mother. Vaughn advised her to stay focused and not challenge someone as powerful as Brennan.

