No Other Choice: Lee Byung Hun struggles to sustain family and Son Ye Jin's support in upcoming Park Chan Wook film

No Other Choice is a black comedy thriller movie by popular director Park Chan Wook. It is an adaptation of Donald E. Westlake's novel The Ax. Central characters Lee Byung Hun and Son Ye Jin are set to star as spouses in the upcoming movie, with both playing pivotal roles in the plot development. Giving a glimpse into that, on July 22, the production house CJ ENM dropped the first poster and trailer of the upcoming big-screen release.

No Other Choice: First poster and teaser

Squid Game 3 fame Lee Byung Hun is set to take on a new morally grey role in No Other Choice. He plays Man Soo, a man who gets laid off from his long-time job at a paper company and struggles to make ends meet following that. The film's trailer opens with Man Soo's intriguing dialogue, “In the United States, they say getting fired is like ‘wielding the axe.’ Do you know what they say in Korea? ‘You’re getting your neck cut.’”

It indicates Man Soo's feelings of helplessness on being unable to fend for his family. The bout of unemployment has hit him hard, making him feel like his world has come crashing down. However, he is determined to turn things back, and thus, embarks on a desperate and ruthless job hunt, even resorting to eliminating his competition. The poster shows him, his wife Mi Ri (Crash Landing on You's Son Ye Jin), their two children and the other characters in different branches of a tree.

It showcases how all of them were connected to each other, even after being utterly diverse. Regarding Mi Ri's character, we know that she is a key figure in husband Man Soo's struggle to find ways of earning money. Besides Lee Byung Hun and Son Ye Jin, the other key characters featured in the poster are Seon Chul (Park Hee Soon), Beom Mo (Lee Sung Min), A Ra (Yeom Hye Ran) and Si Jo (Cha Seung Won.

When will No Other Choice be released?

No Other Choice will hit the theatres in September 2025. Its filming was reportedly completed in January this year. The movie was in its post-production phase in the past few months and now it is ready to grace the big screens.

