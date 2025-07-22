Prince Harry Walks in Mother Princess Diana’s Footsteps, Reveals What ‘Breaks' His Heart Being a Father of Two

Prince Harry made a visit to Angola last week, working for the future of child safety in the region. The Duke’s act of kindness was heavily praised by his fans, who also went on to compare his work with that of his mother, Princess Diana.

Following his return from the underserved country, the former member of the royal family released a statement, mentioning the conditions of the children in the region.

Prince Harry’s heartwrenching statement post his Angola visit

Prince Harry, in his official statement, mentioned that it broke his heart seeing the conditions of the children in the landmine areas of Angola.

The father of two stated, “As a father to young children, it breaks my heart to see innocent children still living and playing next to minefields.”

The statement further read, “All of us have a duty to protect children and future generations from the harms of war, both present and past.”

The Duke continued, “This commitment is about more than removing deadly devices. It’s about unlocking potential in a country that has so much—enabling children to walk to school safely, allowing farmers to grow crops, attracting sustainable development and bringing back wildlife tourism.”

Meanwhile, Harry marked his first visit to the dangerous region since 2013. Previously, Princess Diana had made her way into the landmine region. The former princess of Wales’ last visit to Angola came in 1997.

She passed away later the same year. However, to keep his mother’s good work alive, Prince Harry makes sure to provide assistance and care to the children staying close to the landmine areas.

