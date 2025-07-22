TWICE’s Jeongyeon to make acting debut in The Recruit: The Movie; all about military comedy spin-off, character details, more

Jeongyeon of TWICE is preparing to take on a new challenge! This time, not on the concert stage, but on the silver screen. Nearly ten years after her debut in the K-pop industry, the singer has been cast in the upcoming military-themed film The Recruit: The Movie. It marks her first official acting role. The casting was reported on July 22, sparking excitement among fans.

Jeongyeon is set to portray a commissioned military nurse officer. It’s a role that will allow her to explore a more grounded and dramatic character outside the world of music. The project marks a major milestone for the idol, who has been steadily expanding her skill set beyond singing and performing.

About The Recruit: The Movie

The Recruit: The Movie is based on the popular South Korean drama series The Recruit. The show was first aired in 2022 and quickly developed a loyal viewership. Known for its unique blend of realism and comedy, the original show depicted the trials, friendship, and absurdities of life in the South Korean military. Following the success of its third season earlier this year, the franchise is now expanding into film.

While the original series focused on the training camp and day-to-day life within a military unit, the upcoming movie will take a different approach. It will shift its setting to a military hospital, offering a fresh perspective on service life through the lens of medical staff. The screenplay is currently in the final stages of development. Filming is expected to begin before the end of 2025.

Jeongyeon juggles TWICE schedule to prep for acting debut

Despite her packed schedule with TWICE’s ongoing activities, Jeongyeon is reportedly coordinating her calendar to accommodate the film’s production. According to insiders, the idol is already preparing for the role. She’s adjusting her commitments to fully immerse herself in her acting career.

This transition reflects her dedication to growth and her desire to explore new creative avenues. Her upcoming film debut is highly anticipated by ONCEs (TWICE’s fandom).

TWICE soars with THIS IS FOR and world tour

Since debuting with TWICE in 2015 under JYP Entertainment, Jeongyeon has contributed to the group’s success with her powerful vocals and versatile stage presence. TWICE has gone on to release multiple chart-topping tracks, including CHEER UP, TT, FANCY, and Dance The Night Away. The band has cemented its place as one of K-pop’s leading girl groups.

Their recent comeback with the fourth full-length album THIS IS FOR, released on July 11, continues to perform well on domestic and international charts. The group is currently on its sixth world tour, thrilling fans with high-energy performances across continents. TWICE is also slated to headline the upcoming Lollapalooza festival in Chicago, becoming one of the few K-pop acts to achieve this feat.

