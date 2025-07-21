Meet Shaan R Grover, actor who played ex-boyfriend of Aneet Padda in Mohit Suri-Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, is doing wonders at the box office. The movie has gone all out and is performing like a juggernaut. The romantic drama has not only marked the big screen acting debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda but also Shaan R Grover. He is the one who played Vaani Batra's (Aneet Padda) ex-boyfriend in the movie, who has some negative shades. Though he had worked before in several OTT projects, he got his first major big-screen exposure with Saiyaara.

Shaan R Grover worked as an AD on Sanam Teri Kasam

Shaan R Grover studied at Modern School in Delhi and later went on to attend Jai Hind College in Mumbai. Before stepping into acting, he worked behind the camera. Reportedly, he was an assistant director on Harshvardhan Rane's tragic romantic film, Sanam Teri Kasam.

Further, he got training as an actor under the guidance of renowned casting director Shanoo Sharma, who mentored him. The actor consistently worked on his craft through theatre, workshops, and auditions. Shaan has worked on several OTT projects, including Netflix film Nobleman, web shows like Roohaniyat, Leaked and Dus June Ki Raat.

Shaan R Grover struggled for 5 years before getting Saiyaara

Shaan spent around 4 to 5 years consistently auditioning, training, and performing before getting a significant break as an actor. He has auditioned for over a thousand projects during that period. Despite setbacks, including being replaced by star kids or influencers, he remained resilient, trusting that something bigger was written for him, and Saiyaara became that turning point.

For the unversed, Saiyaara has crossed the Rs 100 crore net mark in just four days of release. It emerged as the one and only Indian film featuring two newcomers to hit the century mark. Produced by Akshaye Widwani, the YRF movie is directed by Mohit Suri, who is known for Awarapan, Zeher, Aashiqui 2, Murder 2, Ek Villain, Malang and others.

