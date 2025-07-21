PICS: Cha Eun Woo chops off locks for military enlistment, fans are ‘not ready’ for his absence

ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo is all set to enlist in the military band after passing a rigorous application process. On July 21, the singer and actor shared an update on his Instagram account, showing how he has been spending his last days as a civilian before serving the nation as part of his national duty. He debuted his new buzz cut look, a military classic and requirement, and had the fans in disbelief that it was time already!

The post, captioned ‘these days’, in Korean, saw a cluster of photos from Lee Dong Min’s (his real name) Instagram account. The actor could be seen celebrating with his team as they bid him farewell before his enlistment a week later. Balloons reading ‘WE WILL MISS YOU’ could be seen in the background, and on the cake he commemorated with. A later picture showed the staff wearing T-shirts with a childhood photo of him wearing a military cap. It seemed to have been taken right after his haircut.

Cha Eun Woo appeared smiling in his photos, showing the process of his shorter haircut, including his chopped-off locks on the floor. He looked handsome as always, even more so if we say so ourselves. Said to be a delight to work with, the singer looked very loved, surrounded by his team as they prepped to say goodbye to him for 18 months. It is estimated that he will be discharged on 28 January 2027, if everything goes according to plan.

Cha Eun Woo’s upcoming projects

It was previously revealed that the star will release a new album in September, which he teased during his fan meeting last week. Moreover, Cha Eun Woo will star in the film First Ride, centered around friendship, alongside Kang Ha Neul and Kim Young Kwang. He will also join Park Eun Bin in The Wonder Fools set in 1999. These will all be his post-enlistment projects, as he is all set to join the military on July 28.

