Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl admits he can't afford the diamond she likes: 'Abhi meri aukaat nahi...'

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl dated for a few years, but their romantic chapter came to an end in 2021. However, despite their relationship taking a backseat, the two never shied away from sharing a cordial and friendly bond. Even after their breakup, they remain good friends and express warmth for each other. Recently, Rohman admitted that he couldn't afford the diamond that Sushmita likes. Yes, you read that right!

Advertisement

Rohman Shawl's recent confession about Sushmita Sen's taste in diamonds

In a recent interaction with Instant Bollywood, Rohman Shawl accepted that he doesn't have the budget to gift diamonds to Sushmita Sen. When asked if he has ever gifted diamonds to the actress or vice versa, he remarked, "Jis hisaab ka unko diamond pasand hai, abhi meri aukaat nahi itna bada kharidne ki. Toh jis din uss layak banunga, inshallah zaroor."

"(The kind of diamond she likes, I don't have that much capability to buy such a big diamond right now. So the day I become capable of that, I will definitely buy it for her)."

Further, he was quizzed about what kind of diamond she is really fond of. Replying to the same, he said, "Unka ek pasandida diamond hai, woh 22 carats ka hai. Toh woh kamane ke liye bahut waqt hai, but inshallah jaldi (She has a favorite diamond, it is 22 carats. So there is much time to earn it, but Inshallah soon)."

Advertisement

About Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's relationship and their separation

Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen began dating in 2018 and got separated in 2021. The Main Hoon Na actress shared a photo on her Instagram profile that featured Rohman. The caption of the post read, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains."

Their post-breakup rapport has sparked reunion buzz. Sushmita and Rohman have been spotted together at various occasions, including red carpet events.

For the unversed, Rohman Shawl marked his acting debut with the recently released Tamil film, Amaran.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates!

ALSO READ: Kalki Koechlin breaks silence on her divorce from Anurag Kashyap: ‘Hurtful to see the other person with somebody else'