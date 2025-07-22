What happened in Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi last episode? A quick recap before new season airs

As fans gear up for the comeback of Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi after almost 25 years, the excitement levels are at their peak. With the promos of the new season already doing the rounds, it is clear that several new faces are being introduced in the show, and the next generation of the Virani family is going to take over. But do you remember where the last episode of season 1 ended? Let us give you a quick recap.

Amba Virani's will

The last episode of Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 1 started with the entire Virani parivaar gathered after the demise of their beloved Baa. The discussion centres around her will and who will finally inherit her money and property. It is exactly at that point that Tulsi Virani receives an anonymous note. What she read in that note left the entire family in shock.

What is in the mysterious letter?

The letter that Tulsi received had a warning that if Baa's property isn't handed over to Parth, then his life will be in danger. Parth is the long-lost son of Karan and Nandini. Determined to find Parth, Tulsi sets out on her quest, following the clues in the threat letter. The letter invites her to meet the anonymous sender at a designated meeting spot.

The shocking revelation

Upon reaching the spot, Tulsi is stunned to see her close friend, Parvati Agarwal, arrive there. She confesses that it was she who raised Parth and also sent the threatening letter.

The episode ends abruptly after this dramatic revelation, leaving the audience on a cliffhanger to wonder what will happen next. Now we have to wait and see if the show begins from this point or takes on a completely new angle and storyline.

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi new season

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi will star Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay as Tulsi Virani and Mihir Virani. The show will revolve around family members living in Shantiniketan and how their lives have changed in the past 25 years. This reboot also marks Smriti Irani's return to Television as the actress was busy with her political career.

