Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Is Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol’s period action thriller based on a real story?

Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu is expected to become a huge box office opener among the Telugu films lately. The Krish Jagarlamudi-directed film is just days away from its theatrical release, and there seems to be quite a buzz surrounding it already.

Is Hari Hara Veera Mallu based on a real story?

The theme of the entire film is set against the backdrop of 17th-century Mughal rule, and there are explicit references to real-life characters like Aurangzeb and Princess Roshanara in the movie.

Additionally, Pawan Kalyan’s character, the rebel outlaw Veera Mallu, being on a quest to acquire the Koh-i-Noor diamond, also led many to believe that the film indeed has some real historical connection.

However, the producer of the film A.M. Rathnam has already put such rumors to rest during one of his statements at the press meet for the film. He mentioned that, although there are references to real-life characters from that period, the plot itself is completely fictional.

In his words, “This is not a real-life story. We created an imaginary character and built the narrative around it. Though the setting reflects the period's conditions, the plot itself is fictional.”

What is the significance of the title of Pawan Kalyan’s film?

During the same event, the producer answered one of the other curious questions about the very title of Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

He mentioned that the first half of the name ‘Hari Hara’ refers to the amalgamation of powers signified by Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. The second half of ‘Veera Mallu’ indicates the traits of a brave warrior.

Krish Jagarlamudi’s note of appreciation for team HHVM

Ahead of its release, director Krish Jagarlamudi penned a note on Twitter about Hari Hara Veera Mallu, ahead of its theatrical release. He also gave a shoutout to Pawan Kalyan and the producer A.M. Rathnam.

An excerpt from the note read as “This film is one of my most passionate battles.. not just as a director, but as an explorer of forgotten history, a seeker of uncomfortable truths, an opportunity for world-building, and above all, a believer in cinema that entertain and enlighten at the same time.”

