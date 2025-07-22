Saiyaara Box Office: Absurdity continues with gravity defying Monday overseas

The absurd box office trend of Saiyaara continues overseas on Monday. The film matched and in some territories even exceeded its Saturday numbers, defying every conventional trend. The YRF musical grossed USD 675K (Rs. 5.75 crore) on its fourth day, taking the running total to a remarkable USD 2.65 million (Rs. 22.75 crore).

Advertisement

Normally, you would see a 60-70 per cent drop on Monday from Sunday, but here the Monday numbers are higher than Saturday. This kind of hold is unheard of but then so was the jump, the film saw on Sunday a day before.

The Monday numbers are similar to those of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, when the weekend was less than half. In fact, in most of the territories, Saiyaara was higher than RARKPK, except for the United States, where Rocky Rani leads. RARKPK is the film with the best trending internationally in recent memory. To outdo that, in this manner, is downright preposterous.

It wasn’t as if just some markets showcased this trend; it’s consistent across the board. To give out some specifics on Monday. Australia registered its best day of the run on Monday with AUD 75K, surpassing Sunday. The UK was at GBP 77K, 25 per cent above Saturday and just 15 per cent shy of Sunday. North America matched Saturday, while the Middle East, a region which sees sharp weekday drops, held firmly with Monday equaling Saturday.

Advertisement

The film has the best pre-sales of its run on Tuesday, which is discount day in several markets. It is possible that business go on the Sunday level today, it will most certainly in terms of tix sold. The madness won’t stop just there as there is already strong spillover for Wednesday and Thursday in advance sales at the key locations. With this sort of trend, its tough to say how high the film can go. No one minds the uncertainity, though.

The film will likely be sitting at USD 4.50 million plus at the end of the first week. The second weekend should go higher than the first, though release of Fantastic Four may lead to showcasing issues in some of the markets. It's safe to say that the film will go over the USD 10 million mark. How much higher? That’s a question the second week will answer, but for now, nothing can be ruled out.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Saiyaara breaks the box office on Monday evening; Aims to match Saturday numbers