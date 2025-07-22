Not JioHotstar or Netflix, Vijay Antony’s Tamil crime thriller Maargan releasing on this OTT platform

Tamil crime thriller Maargan hit the big screens back on June 27, 2025. The movie marked the directorial debut of Leo John Paul, and its screenplay was marked without flaws by audiences within a very short period. After nearly a month of its theatrical run, the film is now all set for its OTT release.

When and where to watch Maargan

Maargan will begin streaming on Tentkotta from July 25 onwards. The OTT giant confirmed the same with a post on their X handle. However, it would be available for viewing only outside of India.

They wrote, “When shadows speak, the devil listens… #Maargan – The Black Devil is ready to rise and reign! Streaming from July 25 only on @Tentkotta (Excluding India).”

Additionally, for viewers in India, Maargan can be streamed online on Prime Video from the same date itself.

Official trailer and plot of Maargan

The storyline of Maargan follows the curious case of a serial killer on the loose who only targets women. His mode of operation against the victims is by using a strange and unknown serum that turns their bodies black.

With the police force rendered unable to nab the culprit, a new and skilled ADGP, Dhruv, is assigned to this case, who carefully notices a striking pattern in all the crimes by the serial killer committed before.

What happens next is that Dhruv follows all the leads and witnesses in an attempt to catch the perpetrator. However, he’s faced with a killer who is more dangerous than anyone could have ever anticipated.

Cast and crew of Maargan

The film stars Vijay Antony in the lead role, along with Ajay Dhishan, Kumar Natarajan, P. Samuthirakani, Ramachandran Durairaj, Mahanadi Shankar, Vinod Sagar, and more in key roles.

Maargan is written and directed by the debutant Leo John Paul and produced by Meera Vijay Antony under the banner of Vijay Antony Film Corporation. The lead actor himself has composed the musical score.

