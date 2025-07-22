Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Nagarjuna Akkineni-show to begin from September, ex-contestants to join in?

Nagarjuna Akkineni is all set to return as the most popular host for the ninth season of Bigg Boss Telugu. The show has already been announced for the year and has generated considerable excitement among viewers. And now, some interesting buzz about the participants has gone viral.

Will BB Telugu’s ex-contestants be a part of the 9th season?

According to a 123 Telugu report, the ninth season of Bigg Boss Telugu is likely to feature some previous contestants of the show returning to the house-based reality show.

Some of the names that have surfaced so far are Maanas and VJ Sunny (Bigg Boss Telugu 5) as well as Priyanka Jain (Bigg Boss Telugu 7).

While these are just reports at the moment, an official confirmation from the makers of the show is still awaited.

What’s the new twist in Bigg Boss Telugu 9?

This time, the ninth season will witness a mix of participants, including both celebrities and ordinary people. In one of their posts surrounding the show, the makers revealed that BB Telugu 9 is open for participation by all, and they can join in by following a simple process.

With this new format in place, fans can expect high drama inside the show once it starts. It would make for an interesting watch to see celebrities mingling with ordinary people.

Buzz around Nagarjuna being replaced as host of BB Telugu 9

For the unversed, Nagarjuna Akkineni has remained the host of the popular reality show for a long time now.

Previously, a report by Siasat had suggested that the Kuberaa actor had been replaced from continuing as the host. It had further claimed that Vijay Deverakonda was in consideration for the post by the makers.

However, these speculations were rendered incorrect as the makers later confirmed Nagarjuna as the host once more.

