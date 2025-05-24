MONSTA X’s IM takes break from public activities to rest and recover after health concerns

IM of MONSTA X will be taking a temporary break from all of his scheduled activities to focus fully on his health and recovery. During this time, he will prioritize rest and medical care to ensure he can return to his fans and work in good health

On May 24 KST, Sony Music Korea shared an official update about MONSTA X’s IM, revealing that he recently went to the hospital for health reasons. After a thorough check-up, doctors recommended that he cut back on his activities and take plenty of time to rest and recover.

IM's agency informs, "Recently, IM visited the hospital due to health concerns. Following a medical examination, he was advised to minimize his schedule and take sufficient rest for recovery. As the artist’s health is our top priority, we have decided that IM will focus on his recovery for the time being."

They added, "Accordingly, IM’s upcoming schedules, including group activities, will be adjusted flexibly. We kindly ask for your understanding regarding this decision, which has been made with the artist’s health in mind."

MONSTA X member IM's label, Sony Music Korea, continues to fully support IM during his recovery, prioritizing his health above all. They shared that their goal is to help him regain his strength and come back to his fans in good health. They appreciate everyone’s understanding and thank fans for their ongoing support during this time.

MONSTA X's fans have been sending heartfelt messages of support and encouragement for IM's speedy recovery. Many expressed their understanding and emphasized the importance of his health, hoping he takes the time he needs to rest.

The outpouring of love shows how much fans care about his well-being and look forward to welcoming him back when he’s fully recovered.

Meanwhile, MONSTA X members Kihyun and Jooheon will step in as special DJs on KBS Cool FM’s Kiss The Radio, the show IM usually hosts. They will temporarily lead the program and support the fans by hosting it until May 25 KST while IM focuses on his recovery.

Wishing you a speedy recovery, IM! Get well soon and come back to the stage stronger than ever.

