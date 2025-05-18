Final Destination Bloodlines India Box Office Day 4: Horror flick stands strong against MI8; crosses Rs 20 crore in 1st weekend
Final Destination: Bloodlines is registering good traction in India. The movie has recorded a solid weekend of Rs 20 crore.
Hollywood horror movie Final Destination: Bloodlines is registering a good hold at the Indian box office. Released on May 15th, the movie managed to stand against the heavy tide of Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning and recorded an impressive first weekend.
Helmed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, the movie kicked off its box office journey by netting Rs 4.35 crore on its opening day in India. The movie further collected Rs 5 crore on Day 2, followed by a strong Rs 6 crore on Day 3. As per estimates, the horror movie added another Rs 6.50 crore to the tally on Day 4 (Sunday), bringing the total four-day cume to Rs 21.85 crore gross at the Indian box office.
For the unversed, the film stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana as a college student who inherits her grandmother’s ability to foresee death. When her family members start dying one after another, she races against time to break the deadly chain and save them all. The supporting cast includes Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd.
Day-wise box office collections of Final Destination: Bloodlines at the Indian box office is as follows:
|Day
|Earnings (in Rs net)
|Day 1
|Rs 4.35 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 5.00 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 5.50 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 6.00 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 20.85 crore
Final Destination: Bloodlines in cinemas
Final Destination: Bloodlines is now playing in cinemas in multiple languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or from the counter itself.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.