Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt ate and left no crumbs with her debut look, First PIC OUT

Behold! The Rani of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt, is all set to make heads turn on the red carpet of the 78th Cannes Film Festival. First picture of the star’s debut look is out and we can’t stop admiring her from head to toe.

Alia Bhatt has done complete justice to her debut look at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2025 by turning up the heat in a stunning strapless gown. The diva ate and left no crumbs with her lacey, beige gown that makes her look a class apart.

Alia Bhatt’s first look from Cannes 2025 out:

As expected, the National Award-winning actress slayed her memorable debut on the Cannes red carpet. She is representing a popular makeup brand as its global ambassador at the international film and fashion festival. For her first appearance, she channelized her inner Shanaya from her debut movie, Student of the Year, and donned a beige gown with white lacy floral details.

The bespoke gown features a deep neckline with broad straps hanging over her shoulders, showing just the perfect amount of skin. The dress starts with a well-fitted bodice and ends with multiple layers of ruffles, adding drama and character to her look. Bhatt decided to ditch a neckpiece and let her attire do the talking. However, she did wear a pair of vintage-looking earrings featuring a giant pearl.

The actress, entrepreneur, and fashion icon went with a face of minimal makeup with just hints of pink on her cheeks and eyes. She coated her lips with a muted pink gloss and went with well-defined dark eyebrows. Raha Kapoor’s mother also added definition to her makeup by highlighting her expressive eyes with a subtle liner, some mascara, and a pop of bling on her inner corners.

Since she intended to highlight her dramatic gown, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress tied her hair in a sleek bun with her baby hair intricately gelled on her forehead. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Sharvari.

