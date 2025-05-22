EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao teams up with Shoojit Sircar for a two-hero comedy; Hunt for co-star in progress

Over the years, Shoojit Sircar has directed films like Vicky Donor, Madras Café, Piku, October, and Sardar Udham among others. The filmmaker has created his own niche in the audiences, and has shifted from one genre to the other at regular intervals. His last directorial with Abhishek Bachchan, I Want To Talk, was a box office failure and ever since, there have been chatters in the industry on what next for Shoojit Sircar. And Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Shoojit Sircar has locked the script of his next and is all set to start shooting from the second half of 2025.

Advertisement

According to sources close to the development, Shoojit Sircar’s next is a two-hero comedy film, and the maker has locked Rajkummar Rao to play one of the two leads. “Rajkummar Rao and Shoojit Sircar have been jamming about a probable collaboration for a while now, and the energies have finally aligned on this yet untitled satirical comedy. Rajkummar has given a go ahead to the script, with the intent of starting the shoot towards the end of 2025,” revealed a source close to the development.

Shoojit is now looking to cast a parallel lead alongside Rajkummar Rao. “The brief is simple – a credible actor, with some comic timing. Shoojit also wants to work with secure people, who don’t interfere much in the process of filmmaking. Two-hero films are tricky, and it’s crucial to work with right energies. Shoojit has found Raj, who aligns with his sensibilities and the hunt for parallel lead is underway,” the source added.

Advertisement

The exact shoot dates will be locked once the parallel lead is locked. Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao is presently gearing up for the release of the Dinesh Vijan produced Bhool Chuk Maaf. He is also shooting for two of his home productions, scheduled to premiere direct on Netflix. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: 'She doesn't care if...': Rajkummar Rao is fan of Janhvi Kapoor's work ethics and his latest statement is proof