‘Main sadko pe aa jaunga’: Shah Rukh Khan’s Main Hoon Na co-star Kabir Bedi recalls losing work opportunities after son’s death

Kabir Bedi is one of the international actors from India who has worked across continents. He was a part of a James Bond movie and shared screen with many Bollywood actors like Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, and more. But there was a time when he was struggling financially and lost work opportunities after his son’s death. He also thought ‘main sadko pe aa jaunga’ (I will be homeless) when things didn’t go as planned.

Veteran Bollywood actor Kabir Bedi is a well-known star, not just in India but abroad too. Even though he was able to turn the tables and end up being a successful actor, he had lost all hope in the 90s. While talking to BBC News Hindi, the Main Hoon Na actor shared, “Ek point aaya jab ki mai tabah ho gaya tha (There was a point when I was shattered), not just financially but emotionally also because it came at a point when all my financial investments had turned against me.”

The senior actor stated that it was a difficult period in the late 1990s because at that time, his son with Protima Bedi, Siddharth, had died. The Khoon Bhari Maang actor didn’t know what he was doing. He would go for auditions and wouldn’t understand what he was saying. This led to him losing work and opportunities, and things just went downhill from here.

But one day, he thought to himself, “Ye silsila agar aese he chalta raha toh mai bardaab ho jaaunga, sadko pe aa jaaunga. (If things continue like this, then I will lose everything and become homeless.)” He gave himself a little pep talk and reminded himself of his abilities that helped him come from Delhi to Mumbai, fly to Europe, and become a star. So, the Kacche Dhaage actor moved to England and slowly started rebuilding his life by working on one project at a time.

Some of the other popular movies of Kabir Bedi include Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story, Kites, Dilwale, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Berlin, and more.

