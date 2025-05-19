Cannes 2025: After Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Homebound’s Vishal Jethwa jets off to attend film festival with special person; WATCH

The team of Homebound is all set to attend the Cannes Film Festival 2025. Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor have already left for the prestigious event. Vishal Jethwa was also spotted jetting off from Mumbai ahead of the film’s premiere. He was accompanied by a special person that was his mother.

On the night of May 18, 2025, Vishal Jethwa was seen at the Mumbai airport as he prepared to depart for the Cannes Film Festival. As the paparazzi greeted him, he happily said, “Aap logon ko pata hai ki nahi hai? Hum log jaa rahe hain Cannes attend karne, main aur mummy ke saath (Do you guys know it or not? We are going to attend Cannes, me and mom).”

Expressing what it meant to him to have his mother by his side, the actor shared, “Actually, it’s a big thing for me kyunki akele jaana ek bahut alag baat hoti hai, mummy ke saath jaana ek bahut hi alag baat hoti hai (Actually, it's a big thing for me because going alone is a very different thing and going with mom is a very different thing).”

He added, “Toh main bahut khush hun. Jitna zyaada Cannes mein jaane ke liye khush hun usse zyaada main khush hun ki main mummy ke saath jaa raha hun (So I am very happy. As much as I am happy to go to Cannes, I am happier that I am going with mom).”

Then, Vishal gave a hug to his mother. He also expressed his gratitude to the paps. He was seen dressed in a black t-shirt and pants with a brown jacket.

The Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa starrer Homebound has been selected in the Un Certain Regard section at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. Earlier, the entire team expressed that they were delighted about the achievement. The film is written and directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Homebound’s premiere is scheduled to take place on May 21.

