Sumo OTT Release: Here’s when and where to watch Shiva, Priya Anand’s Tamil sports comedy film

Sumo was released theatrically in April 2025 and opened to mixed responses from the audience. The Tamil sports comedy drama gave a peek into the reality of the lives of sumo wrestlers, which sparks introspection and self-discovery. The film has now made its way onto OTT.

When and where to watch Sumo

Advertisement

Sumo is streaming on Amazon Prime Video in all languages. While an official announcement is still awaited from the OTT giant on social media, the film is listed under the newly added section of the website.

Check it out here:

Official trailer and plot of Sumo

The film showcases a heartwarming tale of a man who finds a lost and toddler-minded sumo wrestler on one of the Indian beaches. Despite being grown up physically, the wrestler has a mind as innocent and simple as a child.

Blending cross-culture storytelling, the film then follows how the two of them bond and try to understand one another, as they realize each other’s shortcomings.

A series of comedic events bonds them together, while the two of them sailing through misadventures together adds the lighthearted quotient to the somber film.

The climax of the film arrives at a point where the man undertakes a journey to Japan to return the young sumo wrestler to where he belongs. Their foray together captures self-discovery, introspection and deeper realizations by both the man and the wrestler.

Advertisement

Cast and crew of Sumo

Sumo stars Shiva, Priya Anand, Yoshinori Tashiro, VTV Ganesh, Yogi Babu, Sathish, Besant Ravi, Srinath, Nizhalgal Ravi and more in key roles.

It is directed by SP Hosimin and is produced by Ishari K Ganesh under the banner of Vels Film International. Nivas K. Prasanna has composed the musical score of the film.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Telugu All Season Winners: From Siva Balaji to Nikhil Maliyakkal, contestants who created history