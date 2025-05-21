Bollywood celebs who are obsessed with eye masks: Alia Bhatt to Suhana Khan

Skincare trends come and go, but one thing celebs continue to swear by is the under-eye mask. Whether it's to reduce puffiness, boost hydration, or simply fake a full night's sleep, these patches have become a regular part of many Bollywood stars' routines. They're not just a luxury anymore; they're a skincare staple.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt recently posted a photo in a swimsuit, relaxing by the pool with a glow that fans couldn't stop talking about. Her face looked fresh, dewy, and well-rested. It's no secret that Alia is big on skincare, and under-eye masks seem to be part of what keeps her looking radiant. With a packed schedule and constant travel, taking care of her under-eyes helps her avoid puffiness and tired-looking skin.

Athiya Shetty

The new mom in the house, Athiya Shetty, keeps things low-key but never skips on self-care. She's shared glimpses of her skincare sessions where under-eye patches are clearly a favorite. Athiya prefers a fresh, natural look, and taking care of her under-eyes helps her maintain that smooth, glowing skin she's known for.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra lives out of a suitcase, juggling shoots, red carpets, and flights worldwide. But her skin never shows signs of exhaustion. She's often seen using under-eye masks, especially during travel. These quick fixes help her keep her under-eye area bright and refreshed no matter where she is.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani's glowing skin has its own fan base. She's frequently spotted using under-eye patches before events and shoots. For Kiara, it's all about prepping her skin so makeup blends well and her eyes look lively. It's a small step in her routine that makes a big difference.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan might be new to the spotlight, but she already knows how to take care of her skin. She's shared moments from her getting-ready routine where under-eye masks are part of the prep. Suhana likes to keep things simple and clean; these masks help her maintain that fresh, youthful look.

From Alia's sun-kissed glow to Suhana's fresh-faced charm, these Bollywood celebs prove that under-eye care isn't just a trend. It's part of what keeps them looking camera-ready every day.

