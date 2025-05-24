‘Look at Jin’s face’: BTS member left confused as ARMYs start barking during Hi-touch event

BTS’ Jin held a special fan meeting titled Hi-Touch to celebrate the release of his second solo album, ECHO. The event was everything ARMYs could have hoped for—intimate conversations, a few performances, genuine interaction, and plenty of laughter.

But one moment in particular had fans (and Jin) doing a double-take.

While BTS' Jin was on stage, dressed in a matching denim shirt and jeans, a wave of barking suddenly erupted from the crowd. Yes, barking—ARMYs began woofing like dogs mid-event. Jin, clearly caught off guard, looked more puzzled than pleased, unsure of what was going on. His expression quickly became a meme-worthy moment.

Fans online had a field day with the clip. One joked, “They should’ve neighed instead!” Another referenced a past moment: “This is giving flashbacks to when he told a dog-and-wall joke and a fan ruined it.” Someone else summed it up perfectly: “LMAO, look at his face. He had no idea what was happening.”

So what was the barking about?

Barking has turned into a playful and spirited trend at concerts, particularly popular among Western fans. It’s used as a high-energy way to hype up the artist and show support, though it's still a bit unusual in K-pop settings. While this kind of reaction might be unexpected for many Korean performers, BTS fans (ARMYs) have fully embraced it. They’ve done the same at Jungkook, J-Hope, and Suga’s solo shows—and now, with Jin’s latest fan event, he’s officially joined the list.

Alongside the fan event buzz, Jin is preparing to embark on his first solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. The tour launches with two concerts in South Korea at the Goyang Auxiliary Stadium on June 28 and 29, just over a month after ECHO's release on May 16.

Tour Launch:

Jin kicks off his first-ever solo world tour with two back-to-back concerts in Goyang, South Korea, on June 28 and 29, just over a month after the release of his album ECHO (May 16).

Global Stops:

The tour will visit nine major cities worldwide, with two performances in each city, giving more fans a chance to experience his live show.

Tour Schedule Highlights:

Japan:

Chiba: July 5–6

Osaka: July 12–13

North America:

Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, Newark (dates throughout late July)

Europe:

London: August 5–6

Amsterdam: August 9–10

