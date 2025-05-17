EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan confirms Apoorva Lakhia’s next from July; In talks with Kabir Khan

Over the last 3 months, Salman Khan has been in talks with several filmmakers for his next on the big screen after the Eid 2025 release Sikandar. Galaxy Apartments and his Panvel farmhouse was a busy place, with directors paying a visit to win over the approval from Salman Khan. The directors he met include – Ali Abbas Zafar (for two scripts), Raaj Shandilyaa (Comedy), Siddharth Anand (Action film in 2026 after King), Rajkumar Periasamy (action-thriller), Anees Bazmee (comedy), Krish Ahir (Gangaram) and Kabir Khan among others. But the script that seems to have won Salman Khan over for his immediate next is an army-based action thriller by Apoorva Lakhia.

According to sources close to the development, Salman Khan and Apoorva Lakhia’s next is based on the novel India’s Most Fearless 3, set against the backdrop of the 2020 Galwan Valley Conflict. “Apoorva Lakhia and Salman Khan are all set to start shooting for the film from July 2025. The film will be shot in Ladakh and Mumbai, over a period of 70-days starting July. It features Salman Khan as an army officer for the first time in his career, and he will be joined by 3 other actors from the younger generation,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further informs that Apoorva will be headed for a recce to Ladakh in a fortnight, and has already started the process of locking HODs for the project. “At the moment, the film is on track to go on floors in July 2025. This will be Salman Khan’s next, until and unless there is a major turn of events in the week to come by. Salman believes that this is a terrific script, and the story has scope to make for a big screen experience. He often runs against the tide, and has shown his faith on Apoorva Lakhia for a sincere retelling of the real-life conflict. The casting for other key characters will begin shortly,” the source added. We hear, the film will be shot at real locations and the same spots will also be recreated in a grand way at a studio in Mumbai. “It’s a 2-night story, and hence, the logistics of 70-day shoot seems to be a reality.”

Kabir Khan could follow the yet untitled Galwan Valley film, but to set the record straight, the fourth collab of Salman and Kabir won’t be Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. “Kabir Khan is against sequels, and doesn’t want to touch a classic like Bajrangi Bhaijaan. While he heard the idea cracked by Vijayendra Prasad, he isn’t too keen on making Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. He has pitched an original larger-than-life drama to Salman, and the actor is considering that as a follow-up to Apoorva Lakhia, but nothing is confirmed at the moment. The idea at the moment is to shoot for Apoorva Lakhia from July to October, followed by Kabir Khan from November,” the source shared.

This seems to be a line-up at the moment, but we have seen the unpredictability of Salman Khan films over the last few years, and there could be a change of tide too, if he come across something even more exciting in the weeks to come. Directors continue to visit him, with the hope of collaboration, and it is only once a film begins will we know what’s next. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

