‘I believe she…’: Bhumi Pednekar’s The Royals co-actor comes to her defense amid social media criticism

Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter starrer The Royals recently made its debut on Netflix. Even though the romantic-comedy TV series is trending on OTT, a section of cinephiles wasn’t impressed with the female lead’s performance. Amid roaring criticism, her co-star, Udit Arora, came to her defense, stating he believes the actress did her work with “utmost honesty.” Read on!

Ishaan Khatter romanced Bhumi Pednekar in The Royals. The TV show received love and criticism in equal measures. However, Bhumi was subjected to negative reviews by a handful of people online. Now, Udit Arora, who plays Kunal Mehta in the show, came to her rescue.

Sharing his two cents on the criticism that the Dum Laga Ke Haisha debutant is receiving, Udit said that he doesn’t have control over who and what people like and dislike.

However, the Agni actor did heap praise on Bhumi, her acting skills, and her professionalism. While talking to Zoom, Arora stated that the Bollywood diva is a very hard-working actor and she gives more than 100 percent.

“She has been amazing to me and everyone. I can't say anything about people. They can like or dislike whatever they want - you can't control that. We do our work with utmost honesty, and I believe she has done that,” added the Tanaav actor.

After the release of the show, Udit took to his Instagram handle and shared BTS glimpses from it. In the captions, the actor expressed his gratitude for being part of The Royals. He penned, “Grateful is an understatement. Being part of The Royals on Netflix has been an unforgettable ride — every scene, every take, every laugh behind the camera. Couldn’t have asked for a better cast to share this journey with - what a team.”

Udit Arora’s post on being part of The Royals:

For those who haven’t binge-watched The Royals yet, Bhumi is a key player in the show, portraying Sophia Shekhar, an ambitious CEO of Work Potato and the love interest of the young Maharaja (Ishaan Khatter).

On the other hand, Udit plays Sophia's ex and the CFO of Work Potato. Apart from them, the eight-part series also features actors like Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Kavya Trehan, Lisa Mishra, Sumukhi Suresh, Yashaswini Dayama, and many more.

