Cannes Film Festival 2025: Alia Bhatt flaunts thigh-slit dress ahead of her red carpet debut
Alia Bhatt arrives in a bewitching ensemble at Cannes, dishing out an elegant-chic look ahead of her Cannes debut.
Alia Bhatt has reached the Cannes Film Festival 2025 venue, and we are on the edge of our seats to witness the Bollywood icon’s red carpet debut. The actress was spotted today, Friday, at the Mumbai Airport, serving an all-Gucci look, and now she has arrived at the scene, dripping with swagger and sass. This is what Bhatt’s entry at the French Riviera looks like:
Papped entering the hotel lobby, all smiles and excited, Alia Bhatt dished out a stunning, pre-Cannes look. She wore a minimal but chic brown dress whose earthy tones exuded a tropical fashion aesthetic. The actress’s dress was a perfect fit for keeping it casual, but far from boring.
The stunning shirt dress was crinkly and flowy, serving an effortless-chic look. The front buttons were kept open, overlapped, and secured by a matching belt. The button-down style, created a deep V-neckline and a center thigh slit at the bottom, delivering a voguish look.
The Jigra actress elevated her laid-back yet striking outfit with pencil heels. The brown heels featured a knotted, tie-up style. The statement heels impeccably complemented Alia’s dress. Overall, the brown-palette look was perfect to don ahead of the glamorous Cannes night.
Mrs. Ranbir Kapoor carried a maxi shoulder Gucci bag as her arm candy; its olive shade complemented the actress’s earthy-tone theme and added a lavish element to her fit. This high-end shoulder bag comes with a hefty price of Rs 3,00,000, approximately.
The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress lightly accessorized her outfit with golden hoops and black sunglasses.
For the makeup, Alia kept it minimal and glowy with a no-makeup-makeup look, flaunting a rosy glam. She side-swept her straight, short hair, keeping it simple and elegant before the big fashion reveal.
Stay tuned for a detailed review of Alia Bhatt’s debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025.
