Park Bo Young, Jinyoung's Our Unwritten Seoul Release: Date, time, where to watch, cast, plot and more

Our Unwritten Seoul (previously known as UNknown SEOUL) is an upcoming coming-of-age drama starring Park Bo Young and GOT7's Jinyoung in lead roles. The story revolves around twin sisters of opposite personalities, navigating their respective set of successes and struggles. The drama's focal point is the dynamic change of the twins as they grow up. Here are the latest updates on the new release date, cast, plot and streaming information.

The tvN weekend drama focuses on Park Bo Young's characters Yoo Mi Rae and Yoo Mi Ji. Elder twin Yoo Mi Rae is a diligent office worker who efficiently transformed her academic excellence into an enviable work life. Younger sister Yoo Mi Ji has a completely different aesthetic, with blonde hair and a sports background. She was once a promising short-distance runner, but an accident ended her athletic career. Now, she navigates life with part-time odd jobs, trying to regain momentum and find a new purpose in life.

Just like her, the seemingly perfect Yoo Mi Rae also struggles in her personal and professional fields. To see how the sisters deal with their individual challenges, catch the first two episodes of Our Unwritten Seoul on Netflix on May 24 and 25 at 9:20 PM KST (5:50 PM IST/8:20 AM EST). South Korean viewers can also watch it on television channel TVING. The subsequent episodes will air on every Saturday and Sunday till June 29.

Directed by Park Shin Woo and penned by writer Lee Kang, the romantic drama consists of 12 episodes. In the show, the twins decide to swap lives, stepping into each other's shoes in a bid to make things better for one another. During that time, they come across two men from diverse fields—Lee Ho Su (Park Jin Young) and Han Se Jin (Ryu Kyung Soo). The former is a lawyer, hiding deep scars in his heart, while the latter is a first-time farmer who has abandoned all career pursuits to start a strawberry farm.

It'll be fascinating to watch how these distinctive characters from various backgrounds cross paths and impact each other's lives.

