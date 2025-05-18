EXCLUSIVE: ‘Why are we pretending?’ Anu Aggarwal quips ‘kya bura hai’ as casting couch exists everywhere

Anu Aggarwal is a senior Bollywood actress who has worked with multiple film directors. Since she was a popular name in the industry during her time, she shared some great insights about the Hindi film industry. While exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla, the Aashiqui debutant spoke about the existence of casting couch in the industry and questioned ‘Why are we pretending?’ Read on!

After nepotism, casting couch in Bollywood is a raging topic of discussion. While some have spoken about its existence, many have also denied it. This time, it’s industry veteran Anu Aggarwal who shared her two cents on the matter during an exclusive interview with us.

She went on to state that during her time working in the Hindi film industry, she had close relationships with all of her directors, including Mahesh Bhatt. But there was no “hanky-panky”, and she wasn’t subjected to casting couch.

The King Uncle actress further asked, “Kahan nhi hai casting couch?” adding that this exists even in banks, corporate houses, and other such places. Anu went on to opine, “Kya baat kar rahe ho aap? (What are you talking about?) Why are we pretending? Everywhere there’s casting couch. Since life has started, there’s man and woman, and there are two energies, male and female, their union is something that everybody wants. That’s what’s entire history of Earth.”

Watch the entire interview below:

The Janam Kundli actress went on to ask, “So, what is ‘Ye bura hai’ kya bura hai? So, at the end of the day, if you didn’t make it, kya bura hai- when you don’t use your potential, that is bura. (So, what do you mean by this is wrong? At the end of the day, if you didn’t make it and didn’t use your potential, this is wrong.) What’s the big deal being made about casting couch?”

In the same chat, she also gave her opinions on Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur’s Aashiqui 2. While she was quick to admit that she had watched the movie, Anu exclaimed, “Nice, nice, matlab you know I didn't want to like to judge it.”

