Jung Min Hee frustrated over online harassment after false link to Son Heung Min blackmail case: ‘It’s not me, stop contacting’

Jung Min Hee has publicly denied the baseless rumors connecting her to the recent blackmail scandal involving football star Son Heung Min.

On May 23, Jung Min Hee took to her social media to share a screenshot of direct messages from strangers accusing her of being involved in the case. One message read, “Are you the woman who blackmailed Son Heung Min? Are you his ex-girlfriend? Someone claimed your Instagram belongs to his former partner. Is that true?”

Distressed, Jung Min Hee responded firmly, asking people to stop sending her messages and to cease following or commenting on her accounts. She emphasized her denial with bold text, saying, “It’s not me. Who said that? Please stop contacting me.”

This comes after footballer Son Heung Min reported to the police that he had been blackmailed by a woman alleging pregnancy with his child and demanding money. Authorities arrested two suspects linked to the extortion attempt, but amidst the investigation, false claims started circulating online implicating Jung Min Hee as Son Heung Min’s ex-girlfriend.

In response to these false allegations, Jung Min Hee has made it clear she has no connection to the case, urging the public to stop spreading misinformation and to respect her privacy. Many have expressed sympathy for the actress who is unfairly caught up in the controversy.

For those unaware, Son Heung Min has also been dealing with a deeply personal situation. In 2023, he became the target of a blackmail attempt involving a woman he was reportedly in a relationship with. The woman allegedly claimed to be pregnant with his child and demanded 300 million won.

According to reports, Son Heung Min made the payment, but the pregnancy was later terminated. While the case has now moved into legal hands, the emotional weight and public attention surrounding it continue to follow him.

Son Heung Min recently found himself at the center of a disturbing blackmail scheme, and it seems to be quite complicated. The case has since been handed over to prosecutors for further action.

As for Jung Min Hee, who began her stage career with the musical Aida in 2016, she has since built an impressive resume with standout roles in productions like Mata Hari, Excalibur, and Mamma Mia.

