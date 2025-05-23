Hera Pheri 3: DYK Paresh Rawal’s clause would make him wait 2 years to get his full fees? Details inside

Paresh Rawal has reportedly returned his signing amount of Rs. 11 lakh with 15% interest to Akshay Kumar's production house for exiting Hera Pheri 3. The fiasco started after the veteran actor confirmed his exit from the comedy-caper. In response to this, as Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Akshay Kumar's production house sued the veteran actor for Rs. 25 crore for his 'unprofessional behavior'.

A recent report published in Bollywood Hungama quoted a source revealing, "Paresh Rawal has returned the signing amount of Rs 11 lakhs with 15% p.a. interest and also a little more money for stepping away from the series."

The source further explained that the veteran actor's total fees was locked at Rs. 15 crore. As per the term sheet, he was paid Rs. 11 lakh as the signing amount, and he would have received the rest of the balance amount– Rs. 14.89 crores one month after the release of the film. The source claimed that the veteran actor had reservations about this clause.

It has further been pointed out that the principal shoot of the film was to begin sometime next year. This would've implied that the comedy-caper was unlikely to be released before late 2026 or in the year 2027. Therefore, Paresh would have had to wait nearly two years for the rest of his acting fees.

Trade sources informed the publication that the announcement teaser of Hera Pheri 3 was shot on the sets of Bhooth Bangla. The crew of the horror-comedy also worked on the promo shoot. Nonetheless, how this dramatic saga unfolds in the times to come remains to be seen.

On the other hand, an India Today report claimed that Rawal exited the film as he demanded Rs. 25 crore to reprise his role in Hera Pheri 3. He believed the film's success would largely depend on the nostalgic appeal of his iconic character, Babu Rao. However, this steep demand didn't sit well with Akshay Kumar, who declined to agree to the hike.

On the professional front, Akshay and Paresh will be sharing screen space in Bhooth Bangla, which is also directed by Priyadarshan. It is set to release next year on April 2, 2026.

