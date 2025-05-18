Who is Abhirami? Meet Thug Life actress whose kissing scene with Kamal Haasan has sparked online debate

Today, we are going to talk about an actress who has become an online sensation because of a scene in the Thug Life trailer. Yes, we are referring to Divya Gopikumar, popularly known as Abhirami. Although she has acted in several films over the years, she recently made headlines due to a viral kissing scene with Kamal Haasan. Before we discuss that, let’s first get to know who Abhirami is.

Who is Abhirami?

Abhirami, aka Divya Gopikumar, changed her name because she liked the character in the film Gunaa. She started her acting career with the movie titled Kathapurushan.

She began with minor roles in Malayalam movies like Pathram. Later, she moved to Tamil movies. Her first Tamil film was Vaanavil (2000), a hit. After that, she acted in movies like Middle Class Madhavan and Samasthanam. A critical film in her career was Virumaandi (2004), where she acted opposite Kamal Haasan as a village girl.

Abhirami also acted in Telugu and Kannada films and became well-known in Tollywood. In 2021, she got a lead role in the movie titled Maara. Recently, she acted in movies like Vettaiyan (2024), Jolly O Gymkhana (2024), and Once Upon A Time in Madras (2024).

Meanwhile, Abhirami is married to Rahul Pavanan, and the couple has an adopted daughter named Kalki.

Abhirami's viral scene with Kamal Haasan

Mani Ratnam's Thug Life is one of the most awaited movies of 2025. The makers released the trailer, which created a lot of excitement. It got mostly positive reviews, but one scene caught attention and sparked debate online.

This scene shows a kiss between Kamal Haasan and Abhirami. In it, the latter rests on the veteran actor's chest before they share an intimate kiss. Another part of the trailer shows him telling Trisha, "Madam, I'm your only Adam."

Because there is almost a 30-year age difference between the actors, the scene received mixed reactions on social media.

Take a look at the reactions below:

Thug Life is going to hit the big screens on June 5, 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

