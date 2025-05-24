Cannes Film Festival 2025: Alia Bhatt in black Armani Privé gown and nude makeup, looks like walking starry night

The most awaited appearance at the 78th Cannes Film Festival was that of Indian actress Alia Bhatt returning to the red carpet. She made a striking entry on the last day, and the wait was worth it. After slaying her look in the nude off-shoulder gown, for her second appearance, the actress opted for a sculpted black gown. Here’s a detailed breakdown of her look—keep reading!

Advertisement

Always a style queen, Alia Bhatt wore a sculpted black Armani Privé gown for her second Cannes look. The highlight of her outfit was the intricately placed silver and blue stones encircling almond-shaped gemstones, with the same pattern repeated along the hemline, making both edges scream glamour. The neatly arranged stones throughout the gown added a textured touch, making each of the actress’s movements shimmer with eye-catching brilliance.

The body-hugging, floor-length silhouette was an unmissable allure—proving that when Alia steps onto the global stage, her fashion knows no bounds.

Styled by our favorite, Rhea Kapoor, the look was elevated further with a stunning hair accessory that perfectly echoed the embellishments on her gown. The headpiece, adorned with shimmering silver and blue details, tied together the dreamy starry-night theme beautifully. For jewelry, Alia kept it elegant with a statement dangler earring and a matching ring, completing her accessory game with flawless finesse.

Advertisement

Another standout detail of Alia’s Cannes look was her makeup, which struck the perfect balance between elegance and effortlessness. Letting her natural beauty take center stage, the Raazi star opted for a nude palette—featuring soft eyeshadow, a subtle highlight on the inner corners of her eyes and cheeks, and a light, understated lipstick to seal the look.

Tying together the dreamy and mesmerizing theme, Alia ensured every element—from her gown and hair accessory to the jewelry and makeup—worked in perfect harmony. Not a single detail felt out of place. Full marks to stylist Rhea Kapoor for crafting such a visionary ensemble, and to Alia Bhatt for carrying it with such poise and confidence.

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2025: Amy Jackson's look in Carolina Herrera's polka dot dress is mix of vintage print and modern style