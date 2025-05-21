5 stunning real-life locations to visit from Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter’s The Royals series

Netflix’s The Royals, starring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar, is more than just a tale of royal drama, love, and legacy. It’s a visual celebration of India’s most majestic locations. From palaces steeped in history to beach resorts exuding tropical calm, each setting in the show adds mood and depth to the narrative. Let’s explore the beautiful filming locations that bring the world of The Royals to life.

1. City Palace, Jaipur

Located in the heart of the Pink City, this royal residence offers a breathtaking mix of Rajput, Mughal, and European architecture. In the show, the Peacock Gate and the elegant Diwan-i-Khas are prominently featured, enhancing the opulent setting of the royal household. The palace's legacy-infused ambience serves as a perfect visual metaphor for the weight of tradition.

2. Mundota Fort and Palace

Just outside Jaipur in the Aravalli Hills, this 450-year-old fortress is a hidden gem. Its hilltop vistas, jharokha windows, and grand archways are used in several scenes depicting private family moments and introspective dialogues. Viewers can even book a stay here for a taste of royal luxury.

3. Samode Palace

Romantic and rich in character, the 475-year-old Samode Palace is tucked in a valley near Jaipur. Its hand-painted frescoes, mirror work, and serene courtyards lend themselves to some of the show’s more intimate and emotional scenes—perfect for secret rendezvous and heartfelt revelations.

4. Shiv Vilas Resort, Jaipur

On the more theatrical end, Shiv Vilas Resort brings grandeur to a whole new level with its white domes, gold detailing, and massive chandeliers. The resort's flamboyant interiors add a dose of fantasy to the show's dramatic arcs, making it the ideal setting for high-stakes confrontations and royal festivities.

5. Alila Fort, Bishangarh

This 230-year-old warrior fort turned luxury retreat offers a darker, moodier vibe. Used in the show for more intense and grounded sequences, the fort’s narrow windows, stone corridors, and desert views add dramatic tension and a sense of isolation.

The locations in The Royals aren’t just visually stunning; they reflect the emotional tone of each scene. Whether it’s a whisper of romance in a candlelit corridor or a moment of reckoning in a sunlit courtyard, each frame is enhanced by its real-world setting. And the best part is that most of these places are open to visitors, allowing fans to walk through the same regal hallways that brought this fictional drama to life.

About The Royals

The Royals is a 2025 Indian romantic comedy-drama series streaming on Netflix. Created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy and directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the show blends royal opulence with entrepreneurial ambition.

The narrative follows Prince Aviraaj Singh (Ishaan Khatter), a modern-day polo-playing royal who unexpectedly inherits the title of Maharaja after his father's demise. Facing financial difficulties, he partners with Sophia Shekhar (Bhumi Pednekar), a driven CEO aiming to convert the family's ancestral palace into a luxury bed-and-breakfast.

The ensemble cast features veteran actors like Zeenat Aman as the eccentric royal grandmother Bhagyashree Devi and Sakshi Tanwar as Aviraaj's mother, Padmaja. Other notable cast members include Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, and Chunky Pandey. The series is set in the fictional princely state of Morpur, showcasing the clash between traditional royal responsibilities and contemporary business challenges.

