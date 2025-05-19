What is resistance training? Know 7 benefits of new-age fitness regime trusted by Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot and more

Modern workout techniques have evolved significantly, thanks to the rise of resistance training. Celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Gal Gadot, Khloe Kardashian, and others have maintained their fittest physiques by incorporating resistance exercises into their daily workout routines.

What is resistance training?

Resistance training is completely different from the popularized weight training methods. In this, exercises are designed strategically not only to build muscle mass but also to improve strength and endurance.

Advertisement

The essential requirement for resistance training is binding the body with some other considerable weight while working out. Usually, this is done using various sources such as resistance bands, free weights, and weight machines.

What is the purpose of resistance training?

The main idea behind resistance training is to promote and build muscle mass by applying equivalent resistance against muscle contractions.

While exercises performed with added weight may initially be easy, the body gradually adapts, adjusting its muscles to work effectively with or without extra resistance.

What are the benefits of resistance training?

1. Improved muscle and joint health

A consistent resistance training schedule can help build muscle and improve bone health, enhancing overall physical function. It also strengthens joints, helping to prevent aches, injuries, and discomfort.

2. Increases bone density

Resistance training stimulates bone-forming cells and helps protect against early signs of osteoporosis. It maintains bone density, making bones stronger from the inside out.

Advertisement

3. Boosts good cardiovascular health

Resistance training has proven benefits in improving blood lipid profiles and reducing high blood pressure. As a result, it enhances vascular function and supports good heart health.

4. Betters flexibility and mobility

The use of resistance in exercises helps keep bones and limbs flexible, providing benefits similar to stretching. This also leads to improved mobility.

5. Helps with weight management

For those mindful of weight management, resistance training is a great addition to regular workouts. It helps increase lean muscle mass, which boosts metabolism and supports faster weight loss.

6. Enhances posture

The modern fast-paced lifestyle often leads to poor posture, causing aches and pains throughout the body. Resistance training helps correct posture by specifically strengthening the back and core muscles.

7. Reduces risk of injury

Resistance training focuses on improving bone and muscle health, making them stronger than usual. As a result, it reduces the risk of injury by providing better joint support and preventing muscle tears.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Inside Bella Hadid’s wild morning wellness routine: Sea moss drink, aroma therapy to more bizarre stuff