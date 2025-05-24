Fans picture BTS’ V treating RIIZE’s Wonbin ‘like a little brother’ as Park Hyo Shin invites him to join them for a meal

Park Hyo Shin and BTS's V are known for their long-standing friendship, often publicly showing their support for each other's projects. Given their close bond, it's not unusual for them to spend time together. However, what caught fans off guard was when the ballad singer invited RIIZE's Wonbin to join them for a meal. The idea of the gathering and the unexpected crumbs between the two groups got fans thrilled.

RIIZE member Wonbin appeared on the latest episode of Favorite Camping on May 23, where he had lighthearted conversations with host Park Hyo Shin. The video was shared on the YouTube channel TT STUDIO, with an interesting title, "#RIIZE Wonbin's favorite singer revealed?" One particular clip of the show, which included the mention of Kim Taehyung, quickly went viral, with fans eagerly waiting for "BTS and riize crumbs." The moment included Park Hyo Shin asking Wonbin whether he liked to have meat.

As he replied, "I like them all," showcasing his non-picky food habits, Park Hyo Shin extended a warm invite to Wonbin to join him and his squad for a meal. He mentioned, "They eat so much meat so you can join one day," and by "they," he meant his close buddies BTS' V and Tempest actor Kang Dong Won. Wonbin looked visibly flustered at the unexpected invite and even expressed hesitation to join his admired artists on an outing.

Park Hyo Shin, however, assured him that it was all right for him to hang out with them, as they would enjoy his presence. "They'll all love you so much," he said. Being just 23, Wonbin would be the youngest of the lot and fans who already pictured them together joked that he would be babied by the others, especially V. BTS ARMYs made remarks like, "Knowing Taehyung’s personality. He will treat Wonbin like his little brother."

Expressing their eager anticipation of the meeting, they stated, "Hope they can eat meat together. Another fan, who was pleasantly surprised at the unprecedented happening, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Never thought I would see BTS and riize crumbs."

