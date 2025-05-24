Over the years, Varun Dhawan and Dinesh Vijan have worked together on films like Badlapur, and Bhediya, with the former making a guest appearance for the latter in Munjya and Stree 2. Over the last few months, the duo has been in constant touch to discuss the possibility of a collaboration and it seems that a reunion is on cards towards the end of this year. According to sources close to the development, Varun Dhawan is in advance talks with Dinesh Vijan for a mytho-horror film.

A source shares, “Varun Dhawan and Dinesh Vijan are definitely teaming up on Bhediya 2, but there is a delay in the timelines of shoot of this Amar Kaushik directorial. Before Bhediya 2, the duo are in talks to team up for a one-of-its kind mytho-horror film, which will also have shades of comedy in the narrative.” The source further informs that the mytho-horror comedy isn’t the only film being discussed by VD and Dino.

“Varun and Dino are also in talks for 2 other scripts and the aforementioned mytho-horror film is in the front runner to be their next collaboration. The film won’t be a part of the existing horror comedy universe, nor is it a sequel to any of the earlier films produced by Maddock. It will be a standalone feature film, and the things are in the early stages of discussion at the moment. There will be more clarity on the collaboration by July,” the source adds. The female lead of the film is yet to be decided.

Varun is presently busy shooting for the David Dhawan directed Hai Jaawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and soon after, he moves on to completing the remainder portions of the Anurag Singh directed Border 2 alongside Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. He also has Anees Bazmee’s No Entry 2 under his kitty. Meanwhile, Varun will also be making an extended appearance as Bhediya in the next film of Maddock's horror comedy universe, Thama, which is slated to release on Diwali 2025.

