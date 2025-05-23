Bipasha Basu's quality time with daughter Devi is sweet reminder for parents to go on much-needed vacation

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are making the most of their family holiday with their daughter Devi, and the internet is loving every bit of it. The couple, who welcomed their little one in 2022, have been sharing glimpses of their time off from the city's busy life, offering fans a look at how they're building beautiful memories together.

In her latest Instagram post, Bipasha is seen enjoying a peaceful moment by the pool with baby Devi in her arms. Wearing a colorful printed bikini, the actress looked radiant as she smiled for the camera. Meanwhile, Devi stole hearts in her pink outfit, looking as adorable as ever. The moment captured was warm, pure, and filled with love.

The family is currently vacationing at a beach resort, away from the fast pace of Mumbai. Whether lounging by the pool, enjoying scenic views, or simply laughing together, their pictures reflect the joy of being present with one another. It's not about extravagant plans, but the little things—a splash in the pool, a flower in hand, or a sunset shared with loved ones.

Earlier, Bipasha also posted photos from their Mother's Day celebration, where Karan and Devi made her feel special with flowers and sweet gestures. In one heartwarming picture, Devi is holding a yellow gerbera daisy, showering petals on her mom. These moments, shared online, tell a quiet yet meaningful story of family love.

The couple also celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary this month with a candlelit garden dinner. Bipasha posted a video showing them laughing and cherishing their time together, and their joy was contagious. From twirling in the grass to relaxing by the water, every clip gave a glimpse into how important quality time is for them.

Bipasha and Karan first met in 2014 while filming Alone and tied the knot two years later in 2016. Since then, they've continued to share their life journey, now with little Devi as their center. Through simple, everyday moments, they show that love doesn't need a grand stage. Sometimes, all it takes is stepping away from daily chaos and being present with the people who matter most.

Their latest posts are not just about travel or vacations. They capture something more lasting: the comfort of being together, the laughter of a child, and the bond of a family that makes time for each other.

