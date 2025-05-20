Badshah's weight loss journey: Rapper reveals his fitness mantra

Rapper Badshah surprised fans by sharing a poolside photo on Instagram. Wearing stylish sunglasses and an open shirt, he showed off a noticeably leaner figure. The photo quickly went viral, drawing admiration and curiosity. Fans were eager to know how he achieved such a dramatic transformation at the age of 39.

Advertisement

Known for hits like DJ Waley Babu and Genda Phool, Badshah is famous for his energetic stage presence. But during the COVID-19 lockdown, he faced a turning point. On Shilpa Shetty’s wellness show, he revealed that he would get breathless just 15 minutes into his live performances. “My work involves me moving around for 120 minutes,” he said. This made him realize how unfit he had become and pushed him to make changes.

The rapper also opened up about having sleep apnea, a condition that interrupts breathing during sleep. His weight was making it worse. As these issues piled up, Badshah decided it was time to take charge of his health.



No Shortcuts, No Ozempic

As soon as his transformation went public, many on social media speculated whether he used Ozempic, a diabetes drug known for helping with weight loss. Badshah shut down the rumors. He confirmed that he didn’t take any weight loss medication. Instead, his transformation was the result of steady effort and a disciplined lifestyle.



Portion Control Over Extreme Diets



In the past, he had tried extreme diets but found them draining. He felt hungrier, had less energy, and didn’t see lasting results. This time, he turned to portion control. He didn’t cut out entire food groups or follow harsh restrictions. Instead, he ate smaller meals throughout the day and paid attention to how much he was eating.



Simple Habits That Made a Difference



To make portion control easier, he adopted simple habits. He used smaller plates to avoid overeating. He also made sure not to skip meals and followed a fixed eating schedule. When dining out, he often shared meals to keep his intake in check.



Protein Came First



Badshah focused on eating protein-rich foods at the beginning of his meals. This helped him feel full faster and lowered his carb intake naturally. He also made breakfast the largest meal of the day to keep his hunger levels balanced.



Smart Food Choices



His diet included leafy vegetables, fruits, and whole grains—foods high in fiber that helped digestion and kept him full. He also added resistant starch, found in foods like legumes and undercooked pasta, to help regulate his blood sugar levels.



Healthy Snacking



Snacking was another area he changed. Instead of eating chips or sweets, he opted for a small handful of nuts—around 8 to 10 grams. He also included salads made with lettuce, tomatoes, and cabbage. Sometimes he added roasted seeds or half an avocado for flavor and nutrition.



Water Before Meals



Another small trick that helped was drinking two glasses of water 30 minutes before meals. This reduced his appetite and helped prevent overeating.



Over 20 Kg Lost, and a New Style



All these changes paid off. Badshah reportedly lost over 20 kilograms. His wardrobe changed, too. He moved from oversized streetwear to more tailored, high-fashion looks that matched his new body.



Fans were quick to react to his Instagram post. Comments like “Bhai itna slim kaise hogaya… tips dedo” and “AP Dhillon ka copy lag raha hai” filled the feed. Some even joked, “AP Dhillon real ID se aaooo,” pointing out how much he looked like the popular artist after his transformation.



At 39, Badshah’s weight loss journey is a reminder that discipline and smart choices can lead to major changes. He chose a path of consistency over shortcuts, and it shows.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Inside Tiger Shroff’s workout and diet routine that keeps him in top action hero shape