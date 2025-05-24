Debut at Cannes or MET Gala, Alia Bhatt’s kaala teeka is always to her rescue: WATCH
Alia Bhatt just made heads turn at her Cannes 2025 debut and we are in awe with her look. But that kala teeka behind her ears grabbed our eyeballs.
After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Janhvi Kapoor serving us with some sizzling looks at Cannes 2025, it is now showtime for Alia Bhatt. The actress who made her debut this year has already broken the internet with her first look, and we cannot wait to see what she has in store for us.
Last year at her Met Gala debut, Raha’s mumma proved she loves her Indian roots by putting a Kala teeka behind her years to save her from evil eyes. This year again, she has done that at her Cannes 2025 debut too, and we are loving it!
Alia Bhatt sports Kala teeka at Cannes 2025 red carpet:
