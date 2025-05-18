Thudarum Kerala Box Office Day 24: Mohanlal's family entertainer grosses Rs 2 crore; approaches Rs 110 crore mark
Mohanlal's family entertainer approaches the Rs 110 crore mark. The all-time blockbuster movie will continue to dominate the box office.
Mohanlal's latest release, Thudarum, is holding up very well at the box office. Released on April 25, the movie has wrapped its fourth weekend on a solid note. The Tharun Moorthy directorial added another Rs 2 crore to the tally on its fourth Sunday.
With a superlative box office performance, Thudarum's cume is now approaching the Rs 110 crore mark gross in Kerala. The Mohanlal movie is currently giving a tough fight to the new releases. The movie will face Tovino Thomas’ Narivetta from next weekend. If the movie manages to gain traction even in its 5th week, it will hit over Rs 125 crore gross by the end of its theatrical run at the Kerala box office.
Day-wise box office collections of Thudarum are as follows:
|Day
|Gross Kerala collection
|1
|Rs 5.10 crore
|2
|Rs 7.00 crore
|3
|Rs 8.20 crore
|4
|Rs 6.85 crore
|5
|Rs 6.50 crore
|6
|Rs 6.30 crore
|7
|Rs 7.05 crore
|8
|Rs 5.65 crore
|9
|Rs 6.35 crore
|10
|Rs 7.50 crore
|11
|Rs 5.30 crore
|12
|Rs 4.50 crore
|13
|Rs 4 crore
|14
|Rs 3.35 crore
|15
|Rs 3 crore
|16
|Rs 3.80 crore
|17
|Rs 4.80 crore
|18
|Rs 2.70 crore
|19
|Rs 2.30 crore
|20
|Rs 1.90 crore
|21
|Rs 1.35 crore
|22
|Rs 1.50 crore
|23
|Rs 1.80 crore
|24
|Rs 2.00 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 108.80 crore (est.)
Thudarum is in cinemas now
Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
