Thudarum Kerala Box Office Day 24: Mohanlal's family entertainer grosses Rs 2 crore; approaches Rs 110 crore mark

Mohanlal's latest release, Thudarum, is holding up very well at the box office. Released on April 25, the movie has wrapped its fourth weekend on a solid note. The Tharun Moorthy directorial added another Rs 2 crore to the tally on its fourth Sunday.

With a superlative box office performance, Thudarum's cume is now approaching the Rs 110 crore mark gross in Kerala. The Mohanlal movie is currently giving a tough fight to the new releases. The movie will face Tovino Thomas’ Narivetta from next weekend. If the movie manages to gain traction even in its 5th week, it will hit over Rs 125 crore gross by the end of its theatrical run at the Kerala box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Thudarum are as follows:

Day Gross Kerala collection 1 Rs 5.10 crore 2 Rs 7.00 crore 3 Rs 8.20 crore 4 Rs 6.85 crore 5 Rs 6.50 crore 6 Rs 6.30 crore 7 Rs 7.05 crore 8 Rs 5.65 crore 9 Rs 6.35 crore 10 Rs 7.50 crore 11 Rs 5.30 crore 12 Rs 4.50 crore 13 Rs 4 crore 14 Rs 3.35 crore 15 Rs 3 crore 16 Rs 3.80 crore 17 Rs 4.80 crore 18 Rs 2.70 crore 19 Rs 2.30 crore 20 Rs 1.90 crore 21 Rs 1.35 crore 22 Rs 1.50 crore 23 Rs 1.80 crore 24 Rs 2.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 108.80 crore (est.)

