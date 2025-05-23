Cannes Film Festival 2025: Alia Bhatt in Schiaparelli's nude off-shoulder gown looks straight out of fairytale

Hey fashion enthusiasts, after 10 days of witnessing the celebrities gracing the red carpet at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, we are finally on the 11th day, the last day. And it became more special as Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt returned to grace us with her presence, and her look was mesmerising in the ruffled and floral gown that’s straight out of a fairytale—excited to know the details? Then let’s dive into it.

Attending the most significant film festival of the year, Alia Bhatt decided to bring a romantic touch to the red carpet, and for that, she chose a couture Schiaparelli's off-shoulder gown with details that left us awestruck. Designed with sheer nude fabric, the ensemble had the figure-tight silhouette, cinching her body to her thighs, and sweetheart neckline. It was delicately prepared with the white floral embroidery.

The real drama in her outfit was at the bottom, which actually captured the essence of soft fashion. Fitting her body to her thighs, the ensemble gracefully flared with the ruffled detailing in the blush pink and cream shade, cascading down in a long trail. This masterpiece creation, exuded feminine charm with each move.

Brilliantly styling her look and knowing how to keep the focus on her outfit, the fashion icon added striking accessories, and that was just a diamond stud earring. It instantly captured attention because of her sleek and neat bun hairstyle, with the baby hair falling on her forehead.

The flawless glow on her face was undoubtedly irresistible, and she achieved it by using the right shade of base for radiant charm. For the rosy glow, complementing the soft aesthetic of her outfit, the actress added a blush on her cheekbones with the shimmering highlighter. The shiny eyeshadow with curled eyelashes and glossy pink shade lipstick completes her look into a dreamy masterpiece.

The hype of Alia Bhatt attending the Cannes film festival this year too was on top, and finally getting a glimpse of her fairytale look on the last day, we can say that the wait was indeed worth it.

