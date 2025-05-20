Eisha Singh’s step-by-step makeup tutorial is perfect for natural look

Indian television actress Eisha Singh recently gave fans a glimpse into her everyday beauty routine in a Get Ready With Me (GRWM) session with Pinkvilla. Known for her roles in shows like Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Ishq Subhan Allah, and Sirf Tum, Eisha has become a familiar face on Indian television. She was also a part of Bigg Boss 18, where she ended her journey in 6th place. In the session, Eisha opened up about her personal makeup hacks, skincare steps, and the small things she swears by when getting ready for the day.

“No Rules” Is Her Only Rule

Before she began applying makeup, Eisha made it clear that she doesn’t follow any hard rules. She believes it’s a result of years of learning from professionals, combined with trial and error on her own. “Now I know what works for me and what doesn’t,” she said. She added that she’s become confident in doing her own makeup, and that shows throughout the video.

For this GRWM session, she was preparing for an interview, so she went for a light, fresh, and simple look, perfect for everyday wear.

Step 1: Skincare First

Eisha started by prepping her face. She dipped her face into a bowl of ice water—a popular trick used by celebrities to reduce puffiness and tighten pores. She said this helps wake up her skin and gives her face a clean base to work on.

She shared that her skin had been in great shape during her time inside the Bigg Boss house, mainly because it was pollution-free. But once she came back to her regular routine, she noticed the effects of city life on her skin. Now, she’s making an effort to care for it again.

Step 2: Hydration and Sun Protection

With dry skin being a concern, Eisha uses Akosma’s face hydrating serum—three pumps of it, as advised by her dermatologist. Next comes the True Derma sunscreen, followed by Cetaphil’s face moisturizer. This trio ensures her skin is well-hydrated and protected before makeup.

Step 3: A Natural Base

She applies the NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer in the shade Light 2.2 under her eyes and on spots that need coverage. Then, she goes in with the Make Up For Ever Stick Foundation, blending it either with her hands or a sponge. To help her base set well, she sprays some M.A.C. Fix+ setting spray. She says this helps melt the makeup into her skin and makes it last longer.

Watch the full video here:

Step 4: Brows and Eyes

Eisha starts her eye makeup after the base is complete. She fills in her brows using the Benefit Gimme Brow Gel, giving them a fuller yet natural look.

For the eyeshadow, she picks shades from the Huda Beauty Nude palette, mixing matte tones with a bit of glitter to keep it soft and elegant. “Wear your makeup with confidence,” she advises viewers, reminding them not to be afraid of trying new shades.

She lines her eyes with Sugar’s eyeliner pen, a product she seems to enjoy for its precision. Then she curls her lashes and applies Smashbox SuperFan mascara to lift them. To add even more volume and length, she layers on Maybelline’s Sky High mascara.

Step 5: Blush and Contour

When it comes to blush, Eisha loves a natural flush. She uses Rare Beauty’s liquid blushes in the shades Joy and Happy. Using a brush, she gently taps the product into her cheeks. “It gives a natural, dewy look,” she says. She admits she should have blended her concealer better before applying blush, but that’s what makes the video so real and relatable.

For contour, she uses Sugar’s contour kit to add some definition to her face.

Step 6: Lips and Final Touch

Eisha keeps her lips simple yet polished. She first moisturizes them with Vaseline Lip Therapy—Rosy Lips, then applies a lip liner and follows it up with M.A.C.’s Brickthrough lipstick. To finish the look, she dabs on M.A.C. Studio Fix Compact in shade NC 35, which sets the makeup and removes any unwanted shine.

The Final Word: Water and Rest Are Key

Before wrapping up, Eisha Singh gives an important reminder: drink enough water and get proper sleep. These, according to her, are the real secrets to good skin. Makeup can enhance features, but healthy skin is the real foundation.

Throughout the session, Eisha shares small glimpses of her life, like how she often roams around her house while doing makeup. Her laid-back yet knowledgeable approach makes her tutorial not just helpful but also very real. She encourages beginners to try things out, experiment, and see what makes them feel good.

