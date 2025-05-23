Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor's savage response to haters calling her ‘plastic’ is too good to skip

Janhvi Kapoor enjoys massive popularity online, yet a certain section of nasty users are seen passing judgment on her looks. The actress is currently making waves online with her attendance at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. On the other hand, a video showed an unfiltered side of the actress, where she is seen giving a savage response to the haters calling her ‘plastic.’

In the video, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted getting ready for her appearance on Day 2. She was surrounded by her hair and make-up team while they worked on her look. The actress was sitting on a chair in a printed red and white robe while she grabbed a quick bite.

Addressing her fans in the video, she looked towards the camera and said, “I look mesmerizing. I look breathtaking. I cannot wait to...eat”. She added, “They are going to say it is plastic, but who cares?” leaving her entire team in stitches.

It is not the first time Janhvi has candidly admitted getting procedures done on her face. Back in 2022, she had posted a video on her Instagram stories. In the light-hearted video, while the video was being recorded, they were interrupted by somebody off-camera.

After being disturbed, someone from the actress’s team asked her to ‘reshoot’ the bit. However, Janhvi quipped, “No, I can’t. I need to keep it natural.” And in another moment, she added, “Like my face.” This left people around her laughing and adding to the banter, she also made a gesture with her hand, and said, “Ghanta!”

Notably, Janhvi’s sister and actress Khushi Kapoor also admitted to getting a nose job and lip fillers earlier this year. In an interview with Curly Tales, she had opined that it wasn’t a ‘big deal.’ However, people use the term ‘plastic’ as the biggest insult they could give someone.

Janhvi Kapoor is accompanied by her father Boney Kapoor, sister Khushi Kapoor, and Shikhar Pahariya at the Cannes. She had the screening of her film, Homebound, co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, on May 21. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film received a 9-minute standing ovation from the audience during its screening.

