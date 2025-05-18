When Justin Bieber Got Punched By Orlando Bloom Over Cheating Rumors and Leonardo DiCaprio Cheered on Their Fight

In July 2014, Hollywood headlines buzzed with reports of a heated altercation between pop singer Justin Bieber and actor Orlando Bloom. The incident reportedly happened at Cipriani restaurant in Ibiza, Spain, where both stars were present during a celebrity-packed evening.

According to TMZ, Bloom attempted to punch Bieber, and although the actual punch wasn't captured on video, footage showed a clear confrontation between the two, separated by several people.

Eyewitnesses claimed tensions escalated after Bloom refused to shake Bieber’s hand. Some reports suggested Bieber made a comment about Bloom’s then-ex-wife, model Miranda Kerr. The moment became one of the most talked-about celebrity feuds of the year.

At the time of the incident, Orlando Bloom had recently separated from his wife, Miranda Kerr. The couple had been married in July 2010 and announced their separation in October 2012. Rumors surfaced that Bieber and Kerr had grown close during the 2012 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, where Kerr walked the runway and Bieber performed.

Tabloids suggested the two were seen together backstage and reportedly attended the afterparty. Miranda Kerr and her lawyer denied any romantic involvement with Bieber.

However, speculation remained strong, especially after Bieber posted a bikini photo of Kerr on social media shortly after the Ibiza incident. The post was quickly deleted, but it fueled further rumors that the altercation was sparked by the alleged connection.

A day after the news broke, former Spanish journalist Anastasia Skolkova told The Mirror that Leonardo DiCaprio was present at the restaurant and was sitting at Bloom’s table during the scuffle.

“It was amazing. Everyone stood up and started watching like it was a show and clapping,” Skolkova recalled. “DiCaprio was flipping out.” TMZ also reported that onlookers applauded when Bloom reportedly swung at Bieber.

The tension reportedly boiled over when Bieber told Bloom, “She was good,” believed to be a reference to Kerr. That alleged comment seemed to push Bloom to react physically.

Following the incident, Bieber continued to provoke Bloom online. He posted a photo of Bloom appearing emotional and later shared the message, “Keeping it positive,” on X (formerly Twitter). Both posts were later deleted.

Interestingly, Bloom was later linked to Bieber’s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, in 2014. They were spotted at events and a Las Vegas club, sparking rumors. Today, all parties have moved on. Bieber is married to Hailey Bieber, while Bloom is engaged to Katy Perry. Perry even attended Justin and Hailey’s wedding in 2019, without Bloom, leaving some to wonder if the old tension still lingers.

