International Tea Day: Pankaj Tripathi’s special masala chai recipe is must-try for cozy rainy day
From masala chai to poha, Pankaj Tripathi shares his love for tea, just like Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, and other Bollywood stars who can’t skip their daily cup.
May 21 marks International Tea Day, a celebration of one of the world’s most cherished beverages. Whether you're a casual sipper or a full-blown tea enthusiast, there’s no better way to honor the day than by brewing a cup with a twist. And who better to take inspiration from than actor Pankaj Tripathi, who revealed his personal masala chai recipe in a chat with content creator Prajakta Koli?
In an interview on Netflix’s Mostly Sane, Pankaj Tripathi opened up about his love for making tea himself and shared what makes his version so “special.” Known for his grounded personality and unmatched screen presence in films like Stree 2, the actor gave fans a peek into his kitchen.
What makes it special? It’s his secret ingredient: bay leaf. Yes, you read that right. He proudly said, “Humari chai, khaas chai hai. Masala chai bolke hotel mein kya milta hai mujhe nahi malum. Toh mai apni masala chai jaisa banata hu waisa banaunga. (My tea is special. I don't know what hotels mean by masala tea. So I prepare masala tea my way)."
Even Prajakta was surprised at this ingredient choice and asked, “Tej patta bhi daalte hai? Maine pehli kabhi tej patte wali chai nahi pi hai. (You add bay leaves too? I’ve never had bay leaf tea before)." To this, Pankaj confirmed it tastes really good.
Pankaj Tripathi’s masala chai recipe
Ingredients:
2 cups water
1 cup milk
2 tsp black tea leaves
2 cloves
2 green cardamom pods (crushed)
1-inch piece fresh ginger (grated)
1 small bay leaf
Sugar to taste
Method:
Boil 2 cups of water in a saucepan.
Add cloves, crushed cardamom, grated ginger, and the bay leaf.
Let the spices simmer for 2-3 minutes to release their flavors.
Add black tea leaves and steep for 1-2 minutes, based on your strength preference.
Pour in the milk and increase the heat to bring the mixture to a gentle boil.
Stir in sugar to taste and simmer for another 2-3 minutes.
Strain and serve hot.
Pankaj Tripathi’s heartfelt approach to tea-making reminds us that simple pleasures can be deeply personal. Turns out, Pankaj Tripathi isn’t the only celebrity who loves tea.
Alia Bhatt once shared a picture of her enjoying chai on a rainy day, calling it the perfect companion. Shraddha Kapoor has often mentioned how tea helps her unwind, especially during monsoon. Yami Gautam, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, is also a tea lover and has shared her fondness for pahadi chai. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora, known for her wellness routines, often enjoys her evening chai with healthy snacks.
ALSO READ: 6 benefits of watermelon in summer days; a refreshing fruit even BTS’ Jin can’t resist