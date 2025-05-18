Mission Impossible 8 India Box Office Day 2: Tom Cruise starrer spy actioner holds decently; collects Rs 16 crore on Sunday

Tom Cruise's latest outing Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning is recording a solid hold at the Indian box office. Helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, the final installment of the popular spy-action franchise witnessed a good jump on its second day.

Opened with Rs 15.50 crore net in India, Mission Impossible 8 emerged as the biggest opener of the franchise surpassing the MI 7's record. As per estimates, the movie registered a good jump of 16% today over its opening day and collected Rs 16 crore net in India. The total cume of MI 8 now stands at Rs 31.50 crore net at the Indian box office.

Also starring Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and others, the spy action drama will continue to attract the audience on the weekdays as well. All eyes are now on its first Monday test. If it manages to hold well and witnesses significant spikes on its second weekend, it will sail through a successful theatrical run at the Indian box office.

The target for the Tom Cruise movie is to enter the Rs 100 crore net club and storm past the lifetime earnings of Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning. With no major release till June 6, the Hollywood flick is expected to dominate the box office in India. Currently, it is giving a major dent to Raid 2 and Kesari Chapter 2 in Hindi. In addition, the movie is also clashing with another Hollywood flick, Final Destination: Bloodlines, which is also holding up well.

Mission Impossible 8 Day Wise Box Office:

Day Net India Collection 1 Rs 15.50 crore 2 Rs 16 crore (est.) Total Rs 31.50 crore

Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning is playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

