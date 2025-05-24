Sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor rock matching shoes with two differently styled airport looks

The Kapoor sister duo, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, are back in Mumbai after slaying the 78th Cannes Film Festival. Known for their impeccable fashion sense and ability to dress perfectly for every occasion, the sisters kept their airport looks both comfortable and stylish, rocking contrasting styles on the runway. Let’s take a closer look at their outfits.

Janhvi Kapoor

After making jaws drop with her Cannes debut, Janhvi Kapoor rocked the airport look in a grey jumpsuit with a body-fitting silhouette. It featured a turtleneck and sleeveless design, cinching at the waist and seamlessly cascading down into relaxed pants. With its easygoing vibe, the actress proved that a jumpsuit can be the ideal fashion inspiration for the airport.

Bringing a touch of class and luxury, she carried a black Hermès bag over her shoulder, a perfect travel partner. Her hair was tied into a sleek bun, and for a cool touch, she shaded her eyes with black sunglasses.

For beauty, she kept her natural look with just a lip gloss. For footwear, she blended style and comfort, wearing white and silver shoes.

Khushi Kapoor

As Janhvi Kapoor’s biggest cheerleader, Khushi Kapoor accompanied her sister to Cannes and together they touched down in Mumbai. Rocking an oversized look, Khushi wore a loose-fitting printed green t-shirt with dropped shoulders. She tucked in one side at the bottom while leaving the other side loose.

For bottoms, she added a sporty touch with grey track pants featuring a wide silhouette for easy movement. Her hair was tied into a neat bun, and she carried her all-time favorite Dior bag.

Complementing her sister’s vibe, Khushi kept her makeup minimal, enhancing her look with just lip balm. She also wore matching shoes.

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor totally slayed their airport looks, showing how to rock travel fashion in two distinct styles.

