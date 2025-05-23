Anushka Sharma represents every Virat Kohli fan with her reaction after latter gives aggressive send-off to Abhishek Sharma, VIRAL VIDEO

Anushka Sharma arrived at the Ekana International Stadium on May 23 (Friday) to support her husband, Virat Kohli, in the ongoing IPL match. As usual, several pictures and videos of her reactions from the stands have been doing the rounds on the internet. One of them was her epic reaction after Kohli gave an aggressive send-off to Abhishek Sharma.

The nail-biting match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru has every cricket enthusiast’s attention. Abhishek Sharma, who had a fiery game with 34 runs from just 17 balls, was dismissed in the fourth over. While the young cricketer was quite disappointed, Virat Kohli stole the show with his iconic celebration, giving an aggressive send-off to the 24-year-old.

In response to this, his wife and actress Anushka Sharma, who was also present in the stands, also beamed with pride and happiness. Her reaction represented every Kohli fan, as she clapped, witnessing her husband’s joyous celebration.

For the unversed, Virat Kohli represents the IPL team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Watch video

The Sultan actress exuded her ethereal charm in a pink formal shirt and hair left open. She opted for silver studs with immaculate make-up.

It was earlier this month that Virat Kohli announced his retirement from the Test match format. While the decision left all his fans heartbroken, his wife posted an uplifting message hyping up her husband.

A part of her note read, "They'll talk about the records and the milestones — but I'll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler — and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege."

Following the announcement, the couple visited Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan to seek his blessings.

Anushka and Virat dated for some time before eventually having a low-key destination wedding in Italy. The couple shares two kids, Vamika and Akaay, whom they welcomed in 2021 and 2024, respectively.

The actress was last seen making a special appearance in Netflix's Qala, led by Triptii Dimri.

