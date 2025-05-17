EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan's THIS kind gesture for Indian Idol winner Abhijeet Sawant continues to rule his heart

Those who were hooked to the singing reality show, Indian Idol, back in 2004 would remember Abhijeet Sawant. He was the winner of the first season of the popular TV show. Recently, the television personality was in an interview with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, talking about his journey. This is when he spoke about Shah Rukh Khan’s kind gesture towards him. Read on!

Abhijeet Sawant spoke about his insecurities, his journey into playback singing, and everything in between with Hindi Rush. This is when he revealed having angst after winning the singing reality show. The Mar Jaavan Mit Jaavan singer went on to share that after being part of the trending TV show, he thought his life would take a 360-degree turn and things would improve.

“Uss time pe toh aesa tha ke bade bade stars mil rahe hai aa k. Shah Rukh Khan saab aa k mile. He was very kind. Ekbaar show pe bulaya mujhey perform karne k liye, khud announce kiya mera naam. (At that time, big Bollywood stars were coming and meeting me. Shah Rukh Khan sir came to meet me. He was very kind. Once, he invited me to perform on a show and announced my name himself,)” recalled Sawant.

Abhijeet added that the love and respect that were being bestowed upon him, he couldn’t maintain that and this is what he regrets. Diving deep, the singer added that things didn’t continue to be the way they were. Hence, when today he meets “Khaan Saab”, he will exit by just saying “Hi and hello” only because of the rapport they share on a human level.

But to make sure that the impression one has created on a star like him, one has to continue working hard, opined the Tum Ho Nazmm Hamaarii playback singer.

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan’s work front, the King of Romance will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s film, King. The movie stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and more. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Rani Mukerji has been cast to play the part of Suhana’s mother in the action-thriller.

