Janhvi Kapoor vs Kendall Jenner fashion face-off: Who pulled off Bridgerton-style hat look better?

Janhvi Kapoor proved to be an unstoppable fashion diva at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, serving back-to-back stunning looks. From the Tarun Tahiliani pink dress to the white dripping saree, each of her appearances made a statement and earned widespread admiration. Among these, her vintage black hat look especially drew attention for its surreal aura.

However, netizens have been speculating that she may have recreated Kendall Jenner’s iconic black hat ensemble. While there are undeniable similarities between both celebrities’ outfits, distinct elements set them apart—each carrying its own unique charm. Let’s zoom in on both looks to decode the details!

Janhvi Kapoor wore a Saint Laurent archival 1989 black velvet jacket to the 78th Cannes Film Festival. The structured jacket featured a closed front and round neckline, offering a polished and suave look. The YSL piece was cinched at the waist and flared out into a stunning, feminine A-line silhouette. Front buttons added a voguish touch to the fit.

Brilliantly blending two renowned designers, Janhvi paired the jacket with an asymmetrical skirt by Anamika Khanna, which cascaded into a long train from one side.

The Ulajh actress completed her black ensemble with stockings and black pointed stilettos, lending a statuesque appeal. The standout element of her vintage-inspired look was the large, old-school hat. Her hair was tied back, serving a clean-girl aesthetic.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner sported a similar black hat and vintage-inspired look for the MET Gala 2025 after-parties not long ago. The model graced the streets of Manhattan in an archival Mugler dress, paying tribute to the MET Gala 2025 theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

The American socialite wore Manfred Thierry Mugler’s fall/winter 1999-2000 archival dress, exuding elite glamour. The structured top featured a boat neckline with long sleeves, while the bodice showcased boxy shoulders and a cinched waist, highlighting exquisite tailoring.

Jenner paired the top with a short pencil skirt, creating a sleek monochromatic ensemble. She completed her look with a flat, tilted hat and pointed black stilettos, delivering a swoon-worthy statement.

The bottom line

Though Janhvi Kapoor and Kendall Jenner’s looks might seem similar from afar, clear differences set them apart. Janhvi styled a classic black hat, while Kendall opted for a flat one. Janhvi paired her jacket with a flowing maxi skirt, whereas Kendall chose a pencil skirt to go with her boat-neckline top. Both embraced vintage Hollywood glamour, yet each added her own unique flair—and they both absolutely slayed.

